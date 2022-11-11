Robert Harold Geddes Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,393,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,098,716.72.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 6.5 %

ESI stock opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$664.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.35. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.96.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

