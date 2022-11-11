Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 10.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $35.03. 539,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,301,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.96.
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 659,508 shares of company stock worth $27,819,688. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
