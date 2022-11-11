Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $35.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

