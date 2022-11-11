Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $12.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after buying an additional 7,295,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

