Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS opened at $99.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CVS Health by 117.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

