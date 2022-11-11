Royal Bank of Canada Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.