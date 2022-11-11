Royal Bank of Canada Trims Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Target Price to $46.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

MAIN stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

