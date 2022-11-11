Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.26

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 61221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$14.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.38.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

