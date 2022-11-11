Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($8.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.97) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.77). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

SAGE opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

