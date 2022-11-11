Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,896 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.11% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 123.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 599,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sangamo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SGMO opened at $3.99 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

