Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

