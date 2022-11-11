Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Lifted by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after buying an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 482,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $155.83 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

