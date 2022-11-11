Shell plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SHEL)

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shell in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $11.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.99. The consensus estimate for Shell’s current full-year earnings is $10.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shell’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 4.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 1,332.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 523,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 486,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.