Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Decreases By 34.8%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PRPC opened at $10.02 on Friday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $2,281,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

