Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Decreases By 35.2%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 15th total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 2.2 %

About MiX Telematics

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.