Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Drops By 34.6%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE RGT opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.