Short Interest in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Declines By 34.8%

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 475,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.