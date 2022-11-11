Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Drops By 34.0%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the October 15th total of 936,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,180.0 days.

North West Price Performance

OTCMKTS NNWWF opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. North West has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Get North West alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NNWWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.