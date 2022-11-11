SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Short Interest Update

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the October 15th total of 2,081,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,366.5 days.

SIG Group Price Performance

SCBGF stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. SIG Group has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SIG Group from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

