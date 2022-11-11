Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $236.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

