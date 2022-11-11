Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,913,000 after purchasing an additional 138,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.