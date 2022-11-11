Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $70.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

SR opened at $71.11 on Friday. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spire by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Spire by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

