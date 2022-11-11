Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 4,506 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

