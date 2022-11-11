State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.26 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 159.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Ovintiv Trading Up 6.5 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

