State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.18 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Bruker worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

