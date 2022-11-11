State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.15 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,023,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Trading Up 7.7 %
CUBE opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
