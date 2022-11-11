State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 627.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,595 shares of company stock worth $1,062,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

