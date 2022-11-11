State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Toro by 362.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Toro by 66.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $112.64 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

