State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Voya Financial worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 893.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

