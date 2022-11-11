State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,600 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $335,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

