State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Qorvo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Qorvo by 75.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,217,000 after buying an additional 754,228 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

