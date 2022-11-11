State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after acquiring an additional 454,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,632,000 after acquiring an additional 439,114 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

