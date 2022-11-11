State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,400 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

