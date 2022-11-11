State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $309.71 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

