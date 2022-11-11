State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in AES in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

AES Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

