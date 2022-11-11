State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOH opened at $329.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.