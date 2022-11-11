Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.83. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.50.

Stella-Jones Trading Up 1.7 %

SJ opened at C$44.35 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$30.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$839.97 million.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

