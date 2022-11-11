Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stereotaxis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Stereotaxis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stereotaxis from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

STXS opened at $1.79 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

