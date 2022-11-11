Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 29 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 2.4 %

CHE stock opened at $500.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.63. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

