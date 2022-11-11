Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

STC stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.