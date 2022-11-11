Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of SF opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

