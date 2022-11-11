SunOpta Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for SunOpta’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SunOpta Trading Down 16.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.52. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $82,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,638 shares of company stock valued at $884,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $14,936,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth $8,286,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.