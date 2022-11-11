SVB Leerink Increases Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target to $3.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 30.03% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $100,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock worth $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Invitae by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invitae by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

