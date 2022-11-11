Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

