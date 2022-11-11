Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after buying an additional 831,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,447.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 702,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Sysco



Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

