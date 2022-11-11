Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Update

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.13 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $248,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 2,273.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

