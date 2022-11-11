Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 943 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

