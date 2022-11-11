Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after acquiring an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $96.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.