Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 2,585 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,137 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Price Performance

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

