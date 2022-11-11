Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 353 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 347.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 87,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in ResMed by 7.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,034 shares of company stock worth $11,090,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $225.18 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.28 and a 200-day moving average of $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMD. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

